Colt CZ Group (OTC:CZGZF) Trading Down 3.7%

Colt CZ Group SE (OTC:CZGZF – Get Free Report) was down 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$28.18 and last traded at C$28.18. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.25.
Colt CZ Group Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.58.
About Colt CZ Group
Colt CZ Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, purchase, and sale of firearms, ammunition products, and tactical accessories in the Czech Republic, Canada the United States, rest of Europe, Africa, Asia, and internationally. Its firearms include pistols, revolvers, rifles, submachine guns, grenade launchers, sniper rifles, and centrefire rifles; and components for firearms comprising sights, triggers, stocks, grips, and spare parts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Colt CZ Group
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Colt CZ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colt CZ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.