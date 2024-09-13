Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Short Interest Down 90.6% in August

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 90.6% from the August 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRZBY

Commerzbank Price Performance

Shares of CRZBY traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.29. The stock had a trading volume of 139,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.98, a quick ratio of 32.55 and a current ratio of 31.49. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $17.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.82.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09). Commerzbank had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Commerzbank will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Commerzbank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.