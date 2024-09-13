Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $86.07 and last traded at $86.04. 4,689,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 5,168,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.46.

The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,367,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,435,000 after buying an additional 173,465 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,951,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,345,000 after acquiring an additional 197,668 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,539,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,875,000 after acquiring an additional 123,531 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,770,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,020,000 after acquiring an additional 325,617 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 2,884,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,082,000 after acquiring an additional 72,420 shares during the last quarter.

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US telecommunication and media & entertainment components of the S&P 500 index. XLC was launched on Jun 18, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

