Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Shares Down 7.5%

Comptoir Group PLC (LON:COM – Get Free Report) dropped 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.30 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.30 ($0.06). Approximately 555 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 84,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.65 ($0.06).
Comptoir Group Trading Down 7.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 594.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.91. The firm has a market cap of £5.27 million, a P/E ratio of -430.00 and a beta of 0.95.
About Comptoir Group
Comptoir Group PLC owns and operates restaurants under the Comptoir Libanais and Shawa brand names in the United Kingdom. The company offers Lebanese and Eastern Mediterranean cuisine dining. It operates 27 restaurants that includes 5 franchises. The company was formerly known as Levant Restaurants Group Limited and changed its name to Comptoir Group PLC in June 2016.
