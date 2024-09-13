Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Sold by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. cut its holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 168,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,404 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $10,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 2,992.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 1,005.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Concentrix by 54.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Concentrix by 51.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CNXC shares. Bank of America upgraded Concentrix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

Concentrix Stock Down 3.0 %

Concentrix stock opened at $66.42 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $53.89 and a twelve month high of $106.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.01%.

Insider Activity at Concentrix

In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $29,852.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,674.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $82,028 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

