Conflux (CFX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $20.97 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Conflux has a market cap of $619.28 million and approximately $20.97 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Conflux has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One Conflux coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,816.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $328.05 or 0.00567399 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00010110 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.35 or 0.00109564 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.26 or 0.00296217 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00031615 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00034046 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00081548 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,042,392,993 coins and its circulating supply is 4,429,882,347 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,042,285,483.91 with 4,429,785,467.55 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.14086995 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 180 active market(s) with $19,916,108.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

