Conflux (CFX) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $644.01 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $644.01 million and $22.75 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 15.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,554.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.46 or 0.00561604 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00009531 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.46 or 0.00108229 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.35 or 0.00286041 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00031356 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00033805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00080785 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,042,471,587 coins and its circulating supply is 4,429,972,245 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

