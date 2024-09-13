Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) VP April Crisp Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) VP April Crisp sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $48,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,212 shares in the company, valued at $166,095.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CPSS opened at $9.42 on Friday. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.19, a current ratio of 21.80 and a quick ratio of 21.80. The company has a market cap of $200.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.72.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $95.88 million for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 9.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 4th quarter valued at $766,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 229.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 125,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

