Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) VP April Crisp Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) VP April Crisp sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $48,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,212 shares in the company, valued at $166,095.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:CPSS opened at $9.42 on Friday. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.19, a current ratio of 21.80 and a quick ratio of 21.80. The company has a market cap of $200.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.72.
Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $95.88 million for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 9.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.
