Cookie (COOKIE) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2.02 Million

Cookie (COOKIE) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Cookie has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and $557,702.87 worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cookie has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One Cookie token can now be purchased for $0.0245 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cookie Profile

Cookie launched on June 12th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,356,300 tokens. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookie3_com. Cookie’s official website is www.cookie3.com.

Cookie Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 81,736,286.13036737 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie is 0.02506355 USD and is up 3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $511,059.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie3.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cookie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cookie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cookie using one of the exchanges listed above.

