Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Shares Gap Down to $56.28

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.28, but opened at $54.94. Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $54.09, with a volume of 42,316 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRBP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $551.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.26.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.29. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Corbus Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $82,470.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,242.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $82,470.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,242.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yuval Cohen sold 11,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $510,960.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,363,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,554,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $976,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after buying an additional 257,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 559,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,946,000 after buying an additional 363,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

