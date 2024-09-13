CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 39,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 58,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 55,506 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of GLOV stock opened at $50.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.08.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3202 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (GLOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects large- and mid-cap stocks in developed markets based on four factors: value, momentum, quality and an emphasis on low volatility. GLOV was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

