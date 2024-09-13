CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys New Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 16,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1,194.4% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

XSD stock opened at $223.48 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $165.00 and a twelve month high of $273.98. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.60.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.