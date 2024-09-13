CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 16,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $138.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $140.15.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Fresh Stock Buybacks: These are the Ones to Buy
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Tesla’s New Buy Rating: Why Analysts Are Optimistic
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Is Halliburton Stock a Good Buy at Current Levels?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.