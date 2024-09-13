CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 36,645 First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTSL. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 75,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 26,692 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $773,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,374,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,323,000 after acquiring an additional 29,552 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTSL stock opened at $46.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.06. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $46.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

