CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $6.51 Million in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 167,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,514,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July comprises approximately 0.7% of CoreCap Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned 0.84% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 3,204.6% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,096,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,450 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 333.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 798,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,437,000 after purchasing an additional 614,116 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 570,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 403,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 350,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,598,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.5 %

BATS:PJUL opened at $39.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.82 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

