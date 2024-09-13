CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New $2.45 Million Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth $1,489,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter worth about $2,082,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at about $769,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $38.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.73 and its 200 day moving average is $37.07. The firm has a market cap of $833.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

