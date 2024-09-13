CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New $4.86 Million Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,712 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,855,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.5% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. RS Crum Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.3% during the second quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 512 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $927.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $910.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $844.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $915.03 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $540.23 and a 12 month high of $918.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $405.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $860.97 and a 200 day moving average of $804.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total transaction of $543,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,974 shares of company stock worth $4,252,856. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

