CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $173.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $175.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.47.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

