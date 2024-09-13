CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 283,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,083,000. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of CoreCap Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.61. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $49.78.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

