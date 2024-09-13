CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 108,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $49,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTL stock opened at $29.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average of $27.64. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $29.84.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.