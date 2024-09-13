Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires Shares of 20,116 LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 97.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 117.8% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $48.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.23 and a beta of 1.00. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $42.75 and a one year high of $64.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.59.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on LivaNova from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

