Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Integer were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Integer by 3,260.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 285,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,281,000 after purchasing an additional 276,944 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Integer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,697,000. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer in the second quarter worth $11,143,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 421,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,765,000 after buying an additional 46,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth $2,684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.86.

ITGR stock opened at $126.25 on Friday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $69.40 and a 52 week high of $131.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Integer had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $436.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 11,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total value of $1,431,133.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,824.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

