Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 44,365 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 100.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,365 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of MRC Global worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. CWM LLC raised its holdings in MRC Global by 308.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in MRC Global in the second quarter worth about $45,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in MRC Global in the second quarter worth about $70,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com lowered MRC Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

MRC Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRC opened at $11.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.66. The firm has a market cap of $994.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.97. MRC Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $832.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.32 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 3.19%. MRC Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

MRC Global Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

