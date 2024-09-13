Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 40.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 743,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 214,458 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 244.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 103,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 73,541 shares during the period. M&G Plc increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 2,741.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 47,164,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,644,000 after acquiring an additional 45,504,608 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 601,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 225,441 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 236.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,648,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,878 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Amcor from $9.80 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.80 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.73.

Amcor Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $10.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

