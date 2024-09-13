Cornish Metals (LON:CUSN) Trading Down 0.5%

Cornish Metals Inc. (LON:CUSN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.22 ($0.08). 183,492 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 942,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

Cornish Metals Stock Up 4.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.86 million, a PE ratio of 1,150.00 and a beta of 2.52.

Cornish Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cornish Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United Kingdom. The company primarily explores for tin, tungsten, zinc, silver, nickel, lithium, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects are the South Crofty project comprising an underground mine permission area that covers 1,490 hectares located in the Central Mining District of Cornwall, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cornish Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornish Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.