Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 779 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,025 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,771,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $915.03 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $540.23 and a one year high of $918.93. The company has a market cap of $405.66 billion, a PE ratio of 56.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $860.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $804.43.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $910.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $844.52.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,856. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

