Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Short Interest Update

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 79.4% from the August 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Covestro Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of COVTY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.01. 4,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,792. Covestro has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $31.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average of $27.95.

Get Covestro alerts:

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Covestro will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.