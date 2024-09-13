Creditcoin (CTC) One Day Volume Tops $6.54 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $155.69 million and approximately $6.54 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000718 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000763 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 372,085,684 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

