Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.47.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRR.UN. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a research report on Friday, September 6th.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -317.86%.
About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.
