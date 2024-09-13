Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.47.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRR.UN. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of CRR.UN opened at C$15.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.45. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$11.68 and a 1-year high of C$15.80. The company has a market cap of C$1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.89 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -317.86%.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.