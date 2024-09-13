crvUSD (CRVUSD) Trading 0.1% Higher This Week

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One crvUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC on major exchanges. crvUSD has a total market cap of $69.19 million and $4.77 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, crvUSD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000092 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

crvUSD Profile

crvUSD’s total supply is 69,292,448 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,292,447 tokens. crvUSD’s official website is crvusd.curve.fi. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance.

Buying and Selling crvUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 69,288,724.6257453. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99822172 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $10,829,828.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crvusd.curve.fi/.”

