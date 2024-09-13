CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM) Short Interest Update

CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of CSLM Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSLM. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in CSLM Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,329,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in CSLM Acquisition by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 319,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSLM Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,571,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in CSLM Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. grew its position in CSLM Acquisition by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 20,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

CSLM Acquisition Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CSLM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.28. 605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,624. CSLM Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average is $11.18.

CSLM Acquisition Company Profile

CSLM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, or digital services sectors.

