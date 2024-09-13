CTI Logistics Limited (CLX) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.06 on October 2nd

CTI Logistics Limited (ASX:CLX – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This is a boost from CTI Logistics’s previous final dividend of $0.05.

CTI Logistics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.50, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91.

About CTI Logistics

CTI Logistics Limited provides transport and logistics services in Australia. It operates through Transport Services, Logistics Services, and Property segments. The company offers transport services, such as courier, parcel distribution, taxi truck, fleet management, heavy haulage, line haul, and freight forwarding services.

