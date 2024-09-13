CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Acquired by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of CyberArk Software worth $7,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CYBR stock opened at $272.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $268.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.29. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $152.03 and a 12-month high of $293.31. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -426.17 and a beta of 1.11.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $224.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.06 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

CYBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.83.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

