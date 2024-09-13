Cytokinetics’ (CYTK) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CYTK. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Cytokinetics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cytokinetics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Cytokinetics from $122.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.67.

Shares of CYTK opened at $54.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.39, a current ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 0.77. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $25.98 and a 12 month high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.34) EPS. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $1,183,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,915,527. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $1,183,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 416,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,915,527. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $621,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,898,087.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,337 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,633 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 642.3% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 25,100.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 233.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

