D Orazio & Associates Inc. Invests $205,000 in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,663,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,395,000 after buying an additional 172,168 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,862,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,311,000 after acquiring an additional 136,038 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 85.4% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,395,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,110,000 after acquiring an additional 642,797 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,241,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,925,000 after purchasing an additional 188,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,134,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,539,000 after purchasing an additional 116,117 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JCPB stock opened at $48.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2049 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.