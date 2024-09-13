D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) Short Interest Update

D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
D2L Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DTLIF traded up C$0.03 on Friday, reaching C$9.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101. D2L has a 12-month low of C$4.96 and a 12-month high of C$9.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.88.
About D2L
