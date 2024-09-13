Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Short Interest Down 62.6% in August

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,700 shares, a decrease of 62.6% from the August 15th total of 410,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Daicel Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DACHF remained flat at $8.52 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average is $8.52. Daicel has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.52.
About Daicel
