Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.54

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.54 and last traded at $31.34, with a volume of 1461 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.54.
Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Stock Up 1.9 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average is $27.70.
About Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd.
Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs, constructs, and rents apartments and condominiums in Japan. It operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Finance. The company design and construct rental housing and other structure construction; ironwork and construction; building management and renovation, and whole building leasing; rental housing tenant guarantor services; advertising; and LP gas supply businesses.
