Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the August 15th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DSEEY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.09. 46,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,553. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Daiwa Securities Group has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $8.49.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, and Investment. The Retail segment offers products and services related to asset management, including equities, bonds, investment trusts, wrap account services, insurance, banking services, inheritance-related services, etc.

