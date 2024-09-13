Dana (NYSE:DAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $12.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DAN. UBS Group cut their price target on Dana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dana from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.67.

Dana Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 103.78 and a beta of 2.29. Dana has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $15.90.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Dana’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dana will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 444.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dana

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dana during the second quarter worth approximately $388,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 126,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 59,502 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 426,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Dana by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,190,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,386,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

