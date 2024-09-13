Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Gap Up to $14.41

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.41, but opened at $14.98. Daqo New Energy shares last traded at $15.08, with a volume of 206,940 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DQ. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Daqo New Energy from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. HSBC upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura Securities upgraded Daqo New Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Daqo New Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.26.

Daqo New Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.86.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.25). Daqo New Energy had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $219.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Daqo New Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 22nd that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daqo New Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 12,187.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 202.3% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 6,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 22.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

