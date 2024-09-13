Darwin Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $204,000. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, Moller Wealth Partners increased its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Moller Wealth Partners now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

PHB stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $18.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.10.

About Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

