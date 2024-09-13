Darwin Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Everest Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Everest Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Everest Group by 575.0% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $403.00 price objective on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $527.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Everest Group from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.09.

Everest Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:EG opened at $379.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.11. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $343.76 and a 12-month high of $417.92.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.97 by ($0.12). Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.66 EPS for the current year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

