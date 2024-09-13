Darwin Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,653 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 3.9% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Darwin Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.27% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $7,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,174,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,221,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,152,000 after acquiring an additional 307,509 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 139,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $29.27.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1501 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.