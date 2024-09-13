Darwin Wealth Management LLC Sells 156 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up about 1.3% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,479,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,479,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,936 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $835.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $849.62.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $886.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $805.77 and its 200 day moving average is $765.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $182.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $527.24 and a one year high of $889.52.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

