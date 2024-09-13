Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR) Given New $24.75 Price Target at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $24.50 to $24.75 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Daxor Price Performance
Daxor stock opened at $9.37 on Monday. Daxor has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $10.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average of $8.96.
Daxor Company Profile
