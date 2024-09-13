Decred (DCR) Market Capitalization Achieves $201.47 Million

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last week, Decred has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Decred has a market capitalization of $201.47 million and $973,221.47 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can now be purchased for $12.35 or 0.00020667 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00074379 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00006990 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000113 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,781.02 or 0.40013525 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,316,209 coins. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

