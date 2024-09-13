Decred (DCR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $957,577.00

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Decred has a total market cap of $201.65 million and $957,577.00 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. One Decred coin can now be bought for $12.36 or 0.00020502 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00074032 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007027 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000112 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,545.23 or 0.39059046 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,316,575 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official website is decred.org.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

