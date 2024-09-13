DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 5,735 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $126,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 500.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ANET. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.63.

Arista Networks Trading Up 3.7 %

ANET stock opened at $355.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.42 billion, a PE ratio of 49.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.25 and a 12 month high of $376.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $341.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.75.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.00, for a total transaction of $8,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,595,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,700,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.00, for a total value of $8,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,595,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,700,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.28, for a total value of $542,641.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 182,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,665,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,989 shares of company stock valued at $37,891,416 in the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

