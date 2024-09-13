DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $153.99 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,968,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,321 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $153,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 75,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,690,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $570,511.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,061,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 20,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,877 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.1 %

BSX opened at $83.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.94 and a 200-day moving average of $73.94. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $83.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BSX. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.38.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

